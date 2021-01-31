WREN Announces Busy February

BETHLEHEM, N.H. — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) is planning a February of opportunity for small business owners and local art enthusiasts alike.

The month kicks off with “Winter in the Whites,” a two-month long exhibit featuring the works of four WREN members “who are masters in their respective fields of painting and photography,” stated marketing and membership manager Caitlin Farrar. They include painters Rebecca M. Fullerton and Michele Johnsen, and photographers Daryl Hawk and Chris Whiton. “Winter in the Whites” reflects both the immediacy and mysticism of one of the North Country’s most famed seasons, with each artist’s work capturing the rivers, peaks, forests, and structures that make up its inimitable landscape.

