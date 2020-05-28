BETHLEHEM — The Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network (WREN) is offering online online courses for the month of June.
The recently-released online schedule includes:
• “Creating a Customer Experience Culture Within Your Organization,” June 2, 6-8 p.m.
• “Take Your Brick and Mortar Shop Online,” June 9, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.
• “Setting Up a Business Facebook Page,” June 10, 6-8 p.m.
• “Perfecting Your Product Packaging, Part I,” June 11, 6-8 p.m.
• “Weathering the Storm: The Business Mindset in Times of Uncertainty,” June 17, 6-8 p.m.
• “Photoshop Basics,” June 18, 6-7:30 p.m.
• “Digital Photography Basics,” June 22, 6-8 p.m.
• “Perfecting Your Product Packaging, Part II,” June 25, 6-8 p.m.
• “Advanced Digital Photography,” June 29, 6-8 p.m.
Industry experts from Lancaster to San Francisco will serve as instructors for all of WREN’s June 2020 courses, including award-winning designer/illustrator James Clattenburg, and John Hession, photo editor for New Hampshire Home magazine. Additional courses may be added at a later date.
This program is designed to help small business owners succeed through continuing entrepreneurial education, and provides free access to WREN’s online course offerings, as well as free 1:1 technical assistance from a variety of industry experts. Small business owners may apply for this grant by visiting WREN’s website. The current grant cycle ends June 30.
WREN’s has also been hard at work renovating Local Works Marketplace and setting up an online infrastructure for streamlined e-sales. WREN’s Bethlehem headquarters remains temporarily closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.