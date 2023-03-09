Write-in Candidate Briggs Voted Onto Select Board
Gary Briggs

LUNENBURG — As a write-in candidate for select board, Gary Briggs beat James Peyton 159-48 in voting on Town Meeting Day.

Briggs said a look at the town report compelled him to throw his hat in the ring just 11 days before Election Day. “I was very concerned seing the town report. There were errors and missing info, so I decided it was time to step up to the plate,” he said on Thursday.

