Write-in Candidate Briggs Voted Onto Select Board

LUNENBURG — As a write-in candidate for select board, Gary Briggs beat James Peyton 159-48 in voting on Town Meeting Day.
Briggs said a look at the town report compelled him to throw his hat in the ring just 11 days before Election Day. “I was very concerned seing the town report. There were errors and missing info, so I decided it was time to step up to the plate,” he said on Thursday.
Residents attending Town Meeting also had concerns about the budget, which was eventually voted down by voice vote on the meeting floor. “Residents were very concerned,” he said. “There is a lack of clarity in the budget - we just need a better paper trail, better explanations.”
He said that a reworked budget is the first order of business for the new board. Toward that end, a special meeting is planned for Monday at the town office building. Officials will explain to interested residents the reworking and submitting a new budget.
“I’ve been in touch with Montpelier and [pertinent] town officials - the process can go fairly quickly,” said Briggs. “It’s a question of reworking the budget to [conform] to what residents want to see, and eventually calling a special town meeting for another vote.”
There are no timetables as yet on the process, he added.
Born and raised in Lunenburg, Briggs spent several years in Boston before returning to Lunenburg in 2010, relocating his business to town.
He is a graduate of the University of Vermont. He holds a Master’s degree from Western Illinois University. He co-founded Aunt Sadie’s, a national candle company, in 1997 and runs day-to-day operations in Lunenburg. In support of the community, Briggs said, he has decorated the Top of the Common bandstand for the past six years.
