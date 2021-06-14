A fist-fight between housemates over an Xbox gaming system turned bloody and resulted in criminal charges being filed against two Hardwick men.
That’s according to court documents filed in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday.
Michael Allen Dyer, 22, and Nathanael Bagley, 21, have both been charged with misdemeanor simple assault by mutual affray. Both failed to appear in court for arraignment Monday morning.
Caledonia County Superior Court
“They both were cited,” said Judge Michael J. Harris. “And I guess in some way they could have reminded each other to come, but neither is here. That’s fine …”
Judge Harris then issued arrest warrants for both suspects who will be re-cited for another court date when apprehended and then released.
Hardwick Police say they were called to 86 Stratton Rd. at 1:25 p.m. on April 26 for a report of two men fighting.
“Upon my arrival I met with Michael Dyer who was bleeding from the ear,” wrote Ofc. Donald Jenness in his affidavit filed in support of the charges. “Dyer stated that Bagley had his Xbox in his room, and he was trying to get it back … Dyer stated that he and his girlfriend turned the WiFi off which upset Bagley. Dyer stated that Bagley exited the room and tackled Dyer into the wall.”
Police said Dyer and Bagley then began punching each other.
“During the altercation Dyer struck Bagley in the right side of his face causing it to swell,” wrote Ofc. Jenness in his report. “Bagley tackled Dyer into the wall causing him to cut his ear on a metal stand. Bagley also struck Dyer in the arm multiple times …”
Both men face possible sentences of up 60 days in prison and $500 in fines if convicted.
