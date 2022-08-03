xNHAT Installs Bike Station In Franconia
Buy Now

Bob Holdsworth installs the region’s 11th DERO FIXIT Bicycle Repair Station in Franconia, N.H. (Courtesy photo)

FRANCONIA, NH — Installation of a DERO FIXIT Bicycle Repair Station has recently been completed in town through the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail (xNHAT).

Located adjacent to the town’s new welcome center, the Franconia location makes 11 stations installed across the North Country, from Woodsville, N.H., to Bethel, Maine. Each has a bike stand, tools, hand pump, and pressure gauge securely mounted in concrete for repair or adjusting of bikes.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments