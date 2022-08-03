xNHAT Installs Bike Station In Franconia

FRANCONIA, NH — Installation of a DERO FIXIT Bicycle Repair Station has recently been completed in town through the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail (xNHAT).
Located adjacent to the town’s new welcome center, the Franconia location makes 11 stations installed across the North Country, from Woodsville, N.H., to Bethel, Maine. Each has a bike stand, tools, hand pump, and pressure gauge securely mounted in concrete for repair or adjusting of bikes.
The work station, located adjacent to Franconia’s new Welcome Center, provides easy access to cyclists exploring the many bicycle-friendly trails and by-ways. “There has been a noticeable increase in bicyclists traveling the roadways in the past year,” states Kevin Johnson, membership director of the Franconia Notch Chamber of Commerce (FNCC). “The Chamber reached out to the Bob Holdsworth at xNHAT to arrange for the installation of this valuable addition to the town’s infrastructure.
“The Chamber of Commerce recognizes the growing popularity of bicycling and the economic impact it can have,” he added. “The recently-opened Franconia Base Camp; the completion of the Welcome Center; and the efforts of our local biking community to expand trail infrastructure are exciting elements as our community grows as a destination for cyclists throughout the northeast.”
