Xusana Davis, Vermont’s first Executive Director of Racial Equity, will join Northern Vermont University for a lecture and Q&A session on Tuesday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The live-streamed event can be viewed at: NorthernVermont.edu/Performances.
Appointed to the position in June 2019 by Gov. Phil Scott, Davis works with state agencies to identify and address systemic racial disparities and support the state’s efforts to expand and diversify Vermont’s population. She relies on data to inform this work, and on the State Strategic Plan to guide it. Learn more about the duties of the Executive Director of Racial Equity here.
Prior to joining the State of Vermont, Davis served as Director of Health & Housing Strategic Initiatives at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and as the Director of the Black, Latino, and Asian Caucus of the New York City Council.
Davis holds a Juris Doctor with a concentration in International Human Rights Law from New York Law School, where she also directed a civil liberties education program for low-income and minority youth. She studied Anthropology and Philosophy at Fordham University, earning the Rev. J. Franklin Ewing, S.J. Award for writing on the relationship between global human rights violations and the proliferation of HIV/AIDS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.