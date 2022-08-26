WEST BARNET — A secondhand clothing and home goods shop gave a second life to a longtime general store on West Main Street.
In space formerly occupied by the Ritchie & Warden Store, a group of volunteers has quietly operated a non-profit for over four decades.
Katherine Gates of nearby Ryegate, whose son Ben is a selectman in Barnet, is the treasurer of the nonprofit organization that operates Ye Olde Church Store.
In an interview this week, Gates explained the origin of the unusual store.
A resident of West Barnet, Vera Roy, bought the building after the Ritchie & Warden Store went out of business, said Gates.
“She bought the building and gave it to the church (the Presbyterian Church of Barnet is next door) with the stipulation that it be run as a used clothing store,” explained Gates.
“At this point, it is run by the West Barnet Women’s Fellowship, and we are a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that is a Christian women’s group because we wanted it to be inclusive of the women in the community, not just the women from the church,” Gates said.
The money the shop earns is distributed to a variety of worthy town and local causes, said Gates, including $100 scholarships to every graduating senior from Barnet Center and West Barnet regardless of their post-secondary school plans. “It’s called the Bernice Mackey Senior Gift. She was the treasurer before I was, and we wanted to honor her.”
Students who live in the area that the church and store primarily serve are included in the annual gift, said Gates.
One year, one of the young ladies who received the gift wrote and thanked the volunteer organization, saying the scholarship enabled her to take horseback riding lessons, a longtime dream of hers, said Gates. “We’ve been doing that for a number of years,” she said of the annual graduation gifts.
“We make a number of donations to different groups in the community,” she continued, ticking off a few, including: Northeast Kingdom Habitat for Humanity, Church World Service, Make a Wish Vermont, the Northeast Kingdom Santa Fund, the Open Door Food Shelf, Jazzy’s Children’s Fund, Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, Umbrella and more, and they also donate to the church for the use of the building.
For her part, Gates, who with her husband raised seven children among them two sets of twins, said with that many kids to clothe, when she moved to the area in 1974, the church store and its very low prices were a “big help.”
“… And so I really wanted to help out when I could,” Gates said. “When my kids were little, they went to the store with me, my youngest twin girls knew exactly what the church store was supposed to look like, and my youngest son when he was a preschooler would take out the garbage. The kids have all been involved with it, especially the youngest ones.”
For a long time, Gates worked every Saturday at the church store.
Donations are the lifeblood of Ye Olde Church Store.
“The process is what they do is they just leave it on the porch or you can bring it in when we’re open,” said Gates of how people can contribute to the mission. “People just leave things on the porch. We ask that they be clean and usable … that being said, the community is very supportive.”
Of the relationship with the church next door, Gates said “While the store isn’t part of the church … it is part of the church.”
The store operates from the Saturday before the 4th of July until Labor Day and then during Fall Foliage Week and is closed Sundays and Mondays. They are open just about 11-12 weeks a year and the store is shuttered in October.
“We empty the entire building out and start fresh the next year, and that tells you what a wasteful society we are,” said Gates. “We’ve established places where we can take the stuff,” when they close. “It got more difficult with COVID, but we are still able to give it to other groups that need it or recycle it, so very little goes in the trash.”
Gates said the store’s mission is “to provide clean, inexpensive clothing for people in the area, and household goods.”
The store also reaches out when they know of a need in the community. “There was a woman that had a fire in her trailer in Barnet two months ago, and we invited her to come and take whatever she needed for nothing.”
“And so that’s our mission, to help people in the community,” said Gates. “No one that works there is paid, it’s all volunteer labor. I have a wonderful crew of nine women that help sort the stuff and get it hung up and work the desk.”
She said, “It’s been a blessing to the people that work there and it’s also a blessing to the community.”
Other Volunteers, Shoppers
Merle Fitzgerald, a retired teacher, principal and superintendent now in his early 80s, helps out at Ye Olde Church Store; he points out on a recent visit that he is the descendant of one of the original store owners, whose name is still painted on a long, horizontal sign that hangs on the front of the antique white clapboards of the building.
He grew up on a nearby corner and enjoys volunteering at the church shop.
The store is chock full of incredible buys, Fitzgerald points out, saying it’s been busy with back-to-school shopping, and the store is stocked with goods for kids and educators alike, and that with inflation, it’s important to stretch a dollar.
“I live right in the Village and I’m involved with the church,” said Fitzgerald.
Debbie Locke is also a volunteer at the thrift shop.
She explained that though the shop, several rooms deep, and with well-organized sections for Baby’s Room, Christmas, and more, is overflowing with goods now, that in short turnaround, before cold weather settles in, there will be the much-anticipated annual bag sale, and everything will go - that annual clearing out which Gates explained.
“There’s not a speck of anything” remaining, said Locke. “We have fresh stock for the next year. On a recent day, Locke was checking out town resident Linda Cochrane, who was buying a number of secondhand wooden items. Cochrane said she up-cycles wooden items, refinishing them and putting some love into the items then she re-sells them at the Peacham Guild not far away, where she is a member artisan.
“It’s great, it’s wonderful,” said Cochrane, checking out with several reasonably-priced wooden items and more on a recent Saturday morning. “There’s something new every week! My hobby is to upcycle wood. The prices are great.”
On that morning, a basket of free vegetables was near the checkout, cucumbers and squash among the offering.
Locke said of helping out at the store, “I like helping the community and people … I like people,” she said with a smile, ” … and they certainly do need the volunteers.”
“It’s such a good cause and people can get attractive prices,” Locke said, “Sometimes things are brand-new!”
The store is cash or check only, no credit cards.
Another shopper this Saturday morning was summer resident Penny Anderson, shopping with her two young adult daughters. “We have a camp here,” she said, as they picked up a few odds and ends. “We donate all the time,” she added.
“In the fall, they have a big bag sale,” said Anderson. She said the family has scoffed up everything from sweaters to windbreakers and life vests for the nearby lake on their frequent stops at the church-run thrift shop.
Anderson said of the shop, “We love it here.” The family’s home is in Elmore, but summers at the camp in Barnet are a time they all hold dear.
