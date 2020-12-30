Year In Review: Accused Shooter Found In Parked Car With Prison Officer

Arther Butler, 18, Topsham, leaves the courtroom in Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)

A Topsham teen accused of shooting a man in St. Johnsbury in 2019 was found sleeping in a parked car with a Vermont Corrections officer on July 6, 2020, nearly 100 miles from his court-ordered curfew residence.

Arther Butler, 18, was convicted by New Hampshire authorities of escape and two counts of resisting arrest after police found him in a car in Milan, N.H. with booze, marijuana and Vermont Corrections Officer Summer Bilodeau.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments