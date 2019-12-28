Year In Review: Armand Henault Sentenced

Former St. Johnsbury therapist and Episcopal Church deacon, Armand Henault was sentenced in May for lewd and lascivious conduct with a child to 1,088 days of time served plus an additional 17 months in prison. Judge Robert Bent said he wanted Henault to remain in prison long enough to undergo sex offender treatment behind bars.
Henault was originally charged in 2016 with multiple charges including felony sexual assault — no consent and sexual assault on a child under 16. But prosecutors later amended the sexual assault — no consent charge down to a charge of felony lewd and lascivious conduct with a child. Caledonia County Superior Court Judge Scot Kline later dismissed the charge of sexual assault on a child under 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.