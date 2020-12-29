Year In Review: BMA Annual Event Raises Thousands For VT Foodbank

BMA students near and far, helped to raise funds to donate to the Vermont Foodbank during the pandemic. Nicholas Czarnik, 18, a BMA senior from New York, did 1,000 burpees, with a twist. (Courtesy Photo)

BURKE — A pandemic couldn’t stop a decades-old tradition at Burke Mountain Academy to end the school year with an athletic challenge to do good.

The Green Mountain Run - a relay from the Massachusetts to the Canadian border - was disrupted this season for the second time in its history (the first time was after Hurricane Irene). But seniors figured out a way to host a virtual challenge, and conducted independent athletic challenges.

