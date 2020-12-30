Year In Review: Bomb Threat Shuts Down Main Street In Newport

Scott Toupin, 54, of Irasburg pleaded not guilty Friday to making a false bomb threat by telephone Thursday involving the Northeast Kingdom Community Action building, seen here in downtown Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — An afternoon bomb threat at Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) building closed down Main Street for two hours on June 4, 2020.

Scott Toupin, 54, of Irasburg, was charged with making a false public alarm and disturbing the peace by telephone, Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham said. Bingham said Toupin called NEKCA at about 1:30 p.m., identifying himself and telling the receptionist that he left a small box on a food shelf at the NEKCA building on Main Street. Bingham said Toupin said the box might be ticking and it might be a bomb.

