Year In Review: Bomb Threat Shuts Down Main Street In Newport

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Scott Toupin, 54, of Irasburg pleaded not guilty Friday to making a false bomb threat by telephone Thursday involving the Northeast Kingdom Community Action building, seen here in downtown Newport City. (File Photo)
NEWPORT CITY — An afternoon bomb threat at Northeast Kingdom Community Action (NEKCA) building closed down Main Street for two hours on June 4, 2020.
Scott Toupin, 54, of Irasburg, was charged with making a false public alarm and disturbing the peace by telephone, Newport Police Chief Travis Bingham said. Bingham said Toupin called NEKCA at about 1:30 p.m., identifying himself and telling the receptionist that he left a small box on a food shelf at the NEKCA building on Main Street. Bingham said Toupin said the box might be ticking and it might be a bomb.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.