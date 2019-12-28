LYNDON CENTER — The Miller’s Run Bridge, a well-traveled-through covered bridge, has been struck several times in its history, but it’s believed no single impact has caused more damage than what was done on May 16, 2019.

That morning, Jolene Godfrey, 43, of White River Junction, drove through the bridge while driving a delivery truck for Upper Valley Produce. At 12 feet, 4-inches high, the truck was too tall for the 11-foot, 9-inch clearance of the bridge. It broke through several wooden support pieces, in addition to causing damage on both ends of the bridge. A video camera on a nearby home pointed at the bridge recorded the event. It shows the truck moving through the bridge as snapped pieces of lumber fall to the ground.

