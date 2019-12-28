Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont Dept. Of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Officer Derek Fenby assesses the damage to the Miller’s Run covered bridge in Lyndon Center on Thursday, May 16, 2019, that was caused by a box truck that was too high to pass through. Instead, the driver crashed the truck through the bridge. (Photo by Dana Gray)
In this file photo from Septemner 2019, Lyndon Municipal Administrator Justin Smith high fives Dela Stoddard-McGrath, 4 3/4, of Wheelock, as they put up a handmade sign Dela made to warn people to take more care when approaching the Miller's Run covered bridge in Lyndon Center. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury police officers respond to The White Market in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, May 16, 2019, to confront the driver of the Upper Valley Produce truck that caused major damage to the Miller's Run covered bridge in Lyndon Center. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The Miller's Run covered bridge in Lyndon Center is closed to vehicles and pedestrians on Thursday, May 16, 2019, after a box truck broke through several roof support boards. (Photo by Dana Gray)
LYNDON CENTER — The Miller’s Run Bridge, a well-traveled-through covered bridge, has been struck several times in its history, but it’s believed no single impact has caused more damage than what was done on May 16, 2019.
That morning, Jolene Godfrey, 43, of White River Junction, drove through the bridge while driving a delivery truck for Upper Valley Produce. At 12 feet, 4-inches high, the truck was too tall for the 11-foot, 9-inch clearance of the bridge. It broke through several wooden support pieces, in addition to causing damage on both ends of the bridge. A video camera on a nearby home pointed at the bridge recorded the event. It shows the truck moving through the bridge as snapped pieces of lumber fall to the ground.
