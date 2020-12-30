Year In Review: Burke Woman Makes Masks For Community Early In Pandemic

Siobhan Shufelt was making masks to donate early in the pandemic. (Courtesy Photo)

One of the local volunteers early on in the pandemic who stepped up to supply masks was Siobhan Shufelt of East Burke.

She said she and her family have been taking extra precautions for weeks because her husband has a pre-existing illness.

