Year In Review: Cabot School Flies Pride, Black Lives Matter Flags

Flags are raised outside Cabot School on Sunday, May 3, 2020. The event followed a student-led effort to include a Black Lives Matter flag and Rainbow Pride flag on the flag pole with the American flag. (Courtesy Photo by Stephany Searles)

CABOT — A rainbow Pride flag and a Black Lives Matter flag were raised outside the PreK-12 Cabot School in early May in a small, closed ceremony by invitation only due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

A student-led effort to have the rainbow Pride flag flown to represent the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter flag outside of the school saw several discussions at school board meetings.

