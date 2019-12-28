Year In Review: Caledonian-Record Marks 100 Years Under Smith Family Ownership

Todd, left, and his father, Mark Smith, have helped extend Smith family control of The Caledonian-Record for 100 years. Mark was the third generation of Smith publishers, and now Todd serves as publisher. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)

ST. JOHNSBURY — In the summer of 1919, Herbert Smith, a young Boston area “practical newspaperman” (as he was described in The Evening Caledonian) acquired the local paper, beginning a century of ownership by the Smith family.

Herbert, who was born in Dublin, N.H., previously held several positions in the New England publishing field, including stints at the Worcester Telegram and The Boston Herald. It was reported that his purchase of the local paper “was due to his desire to get out out of city journalism and back to a smaller town.”

