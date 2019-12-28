Year In Review: Caledonian-Record Marks 100 Years Under Smith Family Ownership

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Todd, left, and his father, Mark Smith, have helped extend Smith family control of The Caledonian-Record for 100 years. Mark was the third generation of Smith publishers, and now Todd serves as publisher. (File Photo by Paul Hayes)
ST. JOHNSBURY — In the summer of 1919, Herbert Smith, a young Boston area “practical newspaperman” (as he was described in The Evening Caledonian) acquired the local paper, beginning a century of ownership by the Smith family.
Herbert, who was born in Dublin, N.H., previously held several positions in the New England publishing field, including stints at the Worcester Telegram and The Boston Herald. It was reported that his purchase of the local paper “was due to his desire to get out out of city journalism and back to a smaller town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.