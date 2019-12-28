Year In Review: Canadian Manufacturer Opens St. Johnsbury Location

Gov. Phil Scott with Deborah Clark, production manager for MITI Manufacturing, which is moving its Colorado operation to St. Johnsbury, hoping to grow jobs, as well as strengthen two existing companies by working with them - all in the Fairbanks Scales facility on Portland Street. (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — A Canadian-owned company this spring announced it was relocating its Colorado-based manufacturing line to St. Johnsbury.

MITI Manufacturing, owned by Universal Boot based in Quebec, began this spring the process of moving its Colorado business to a suite within the Fairbanks Scales company on Portland Street.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.