A scarecrow is perched near the front entrance of Caplan's Army Store on Railroad Street in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, as Stephen Anderson, of Lyndonville, prepares to cross the street. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Caplan's Army Store General Manager Gary Ely keeps an eye on the shop in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Andrew McGregor)
A masked Gary Ely mans the check-out counter at Caplan's Army Store in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The store will be closing at the end of the year. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Caplan's Army Store in St. Johnsbury is closing at the end of the year. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Caplan’s Army Store began in 1922, and has operated from its current location at the intersection of Railroad and Portland Streets since 1946. The 98-year run will end at the end of 2020 when the outdoor supply store closes its doors, owner Dave Caplan announced on July 22, 2020.
Everything about the store speaks to longevity. From the quality of the footwear and the clothing sold there to the years-long commitment of its employees. Two of the four employees have been there about 15 years. Another has been there for more than 40, and then there’s general manager Gary Ely. He started in 1953 and has been there ever since. He found ways to work when the store was closed for the pandemic.
