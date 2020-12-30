ST. JOHNSBURY — Caplan’s Army Store began in 1922, and has operated from its current location at the intersection of Railroad and Portland Streets since 1946. The 98-year run will end at the end of 2020 when the outdoor supply store closes its doors, owner Dave Caplan announced on July 22, 2020.

Everything about the store speaks to longevity. From the quality of the footwear and the clothing sold there to the years-long commitment of its employees. Two of the four employees have been there about 15 years. Another has been there for more than 40, and then there’s general manager Gary Ely. He started in 1953 and has been there ever since. He found ways to work when the store was closed for the pandemic.

