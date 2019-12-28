Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Jon Bouffard talks to Bill and Edie Goff, of St. Johnsbury, near the riverbank by Twin State Ford in St. Johnsbury, after Bill Goff accidentally drove the car he and Edie were in into the Passumpsic River on July 2, 2019. The couple was not hurt. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Tyler Carleton, an auto mechanic at Quick Lane in St. Johnsbury, searches for a spot to attach a chain onto the car in the Passumpsic River on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
St. Johnsbury Fire Chief Jon Bouffard talks to Bill and Edie Goff, of St. Johnsbury, near the riverbank by Twin State Ford in St. Johnsbury, after Bill Goff accidentally drove the car he and Edie were in into the Passumpsic River on July 2, 2019. The couple was not hurt. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Two Quick Lane workers and a passerby helped a St. Johnsbury couple escape their car after it plunged into the Passumpsic River in early July.
The driver of the car that plunged into the river, William Goff, in his mid-70s, had decided to pull off Route 5 and into the Twin State Ford/Quick Lane parking lot to adjust one of his shoes, he explained that hot summer day. As he went to stop his Subaru, he hit the accelerator instead of the brake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.