BARTON — The revolving door of resignations and controversy continued on the Barton select board in 2019.
Paul Sicard resigned in August, and voters petitioned for the town to expand the select board from three to five members. But voters who showed up at the floor meeting Oct. 8, 2019 would have none of that.
The only question raised was about why there was no American Flag in the Barton Memorial Building for the pledge of allegiance to open the special floor meeting.
There were 21 standing in favor of expansion, with 43 standing to oppose it.
There would be no special election to add more selectmen to the board, thwarting hopes of election by board critic Ken Mitchel-Eby and former selectman Lenny Zenonos.
There are still challenges on the board composed of long-time Selectman Bob Croteau, newly elected Selectwoman Toni Eubanks, elected to fill the vacancy left by Sicard, and Doug Swanson, elected earlier this year.
The selectmen are working through budget problems left over from the last board.
And there is still conflict over the time of the meetings.
Zenonos, as the former chairman, held meetings last year at 5 p.m., and in the mornings, when Croteau who runs a business could not attend.
Croteau stopped attending board meetings for a year.
The new board with Eubanks and Swanson meet earlier than Croteau’s preferred time, at 6 p.m. to allow more people and town employees to make it.
