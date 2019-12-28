Year In Review: Children In Squalor Raises Questions

NEWPORT CITY — Newport City landlord Doug Spates and his daughter Elia Spates Marquis showed The Record the conditions in which two little children, ages five and six, were living in one of his city apartments.
They had tried to encourage the children’s father to clean things up.
They called the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF), asking repeatedly that social workers rescue the boy and girl. Nothing happened, they said.
Spates said he did the only thing left to do: He evicted the father Feb. 21 to get the children out of that apartment.
They stayed a few days with their grandmother until the father demanded them back, and then father and children ended up in a motel room paid by the state and later again with their grandmother.
“I’ve been the business for 40 years. I’ve seen equally as bad, but not where kids are involved,” Spates said.
A toilet that had never been cleaned. The kitchen sink plugged with gray water and floating garbage. The stove top and table covered with dirty pans, beer cans and a carton of cracked egg shells and whole eggs.
And the refrigerator not working and full of black slime, bugs and decaying food.
Spates said he would have replaced the fridge. The father never told him.
“Is this bad enough to remove children? The human eye should be able to say ‘No child should live in this squalor.’”
DCF Commissioner Ken Schatz could not talk about the case, but said they would look at decisions about what conditions are unacceptable.
He warned Vermonters, in a 2017 annual report on child protection in Vermont, that the opioid crisis is causing an ever-increasing number of cases.
