Year In Review: Chinese Families Connected To Academy Donate PPE To Help NVRH During Pandemic

At left, Shawn Tester, president & CEO of NVRH, and Jack Cummings, associate headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy, standing with the thousands of donated masks, gowns and more to assist hospital workers on the front lines — all donated by students’ families from the Academy, past and present, from China, to help during the pandemic. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy by mid-April had received deliveries of surgical masks, gowns, gloves, and more from China, and helped to send it to the front line workers at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

The dozens of boxes of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was donated by families of students — past and present — whose children attended St. Johnsbury Academy, said Jack Cummings, associate headmaster at the Academy.

