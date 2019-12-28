NEWPORT CITY — Chris Miller, principal of North Country Union High School, announced in January that he would step down at the end of this school year after two years on the job. Miller, of St. Johnsbury, wanted more time to spend with his family.
Miller had just received kudos for some of his work helping students successfully complete catch-up tests to raise their grades.
“This is a really good school,” Miller said.
Soon afterward, the board tapped NCUHS alumnus Chris Young as principal. Young had been the offensive coordinator for the varsity football team.
He has a family legacy at this school and other schools in Orleans County.
Young, whose full name is Christopher Kendrick Young, has the diploma of his grandfather, Gordon Kendrick Young, who graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1935.
His late father Howard Kendrick Young, known as Ken or HK, started three decades of teaching English at NCUHS when the school opened. Ken Young also started the drama program.
Young’s mother, Jackie, also taught at NCUHS for three decades in Social Studies, and also at Lake Region Union High School.
Young became principal at Craftsbury Academy, and then principal at Troy Elementary.
