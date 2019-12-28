NEWPORT CITY — The city council voted Oct. 21 for an ordinance that would allow all-terrain vehicles on main city streets.
But later a petition by voters required the council to hold a special vote on whether the ordinance should be revoked.
The city council set the special vote on the ordinance on Tuesday, Jan. 14. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The special vote was required by a petition signed by 234 registered voters as presented to the city clerk on Nov. 26. They only needed 187.
The special article reads:
“Shall the voters of the City of Newport vote to repeal Ordinance #120 regulating the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) within the City of Newport?”
“Yes” or “No.”
A majority “yes” vote would repeal the ordinance, meaning the pilot project to introduce ATVs on main city streets would be rejected by voters.
A majority “no” vote would leave the ordinance in place. That would allow ATVs to begin using designated city streets identified under the ordinance when the season begins May 15, 2020 and continue through to Oct. 1, 2020.
The Border Line Ridge Riders approached the city manager and mayor with a proposal to access Main Street, and they wanted to widen that by adding more streets including East Main Street, and offer trail heads for parking on Union and Coventry streets.
