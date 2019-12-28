Year in Review: ConvenientMD Urgent Care Clinic Celebrates Grand Opening

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Littleton Regional Healthcare's motion for injunction against the state to prevent it from issuing a license to ConvenientMD was denied this week at Grafton Superior Court. The hospital can appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme. As of now, ConvenientMD, which celebrated its grand opening last week, is open and accepting patients. (Photo by Robert Blechl)
ConvenientMD, the town’s second non-emergency, walk-in urgent care clinic to launch in 2019, celebrated its grand opening on Dec. 3.
“We are so excited to be entering the Littleton community,” CEO Max Puyanic said to the roughly 100 community members turning out for the celebration and tours. “We believe we can have a positive impact on the health care community. We’ve been wanting to serve this community for a very long time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.