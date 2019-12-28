Year In Review: Dalton Approves Zoning To Challenge Proposed Landfill

Dalton took pre-emptive action to block a proposed landfill in July 2019. In the process, they fundamentally changed the way the town operates.
In a special election on July 30, voters approved temporary emergency zoning by a 154-129 margin, in hopes of stopping Casella Waste Systems’ proposal to build a 180-acre landfill near Forest Lake State Park. The new zoning — which will last for a year-and-a-half unless made permanent by Town Meeting — will require major new commercial or industrial construction projects to submit site plan reviews and get special exceptions to move forward. Those matters will be handled by a newly formed Zoning Board of Adjustment.
