Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
CALEX Director Michael Wright, serving as medical examiner, walks on the driveway near a Joe's Pond camp June 19, 2019. The body of a man, later identified as John Allen, was found floating face down about 30 feet from shore. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The water of Joe's Pond near a camp located on Narrows Drive in West Danville is calm the morning of June 19, 2019. It was in this area that a body was found floating face down by a camp owner. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Joe's Pond camp owner Vaden Cobb walks on his porch on June 19, 2019, while authorities investigate an apparent drowning near Cobb's camp. Cobb discovered the body of a man, later identified as John Allen, floating face down about 30 feet from his shoreline. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX Director Michael Wright talks with Vermont State Trooper David Upson on the shore of Joe's Pond on June 19, 2019, near the location where the body of St. Johnsbury resident John Allen was found floating in the water. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX Director Michael Wright, serving as medical examiner, walks on the driveway near a Joe's Pond camp June 19, 2019. The body of a man, later identified as John Allen, was found floating face down about 30 feet from shore. (Photo by Dana Gray)
The water of Joe's Pond near a camp located on Narrows Drive in West Danville is calm the morning of June 19, 2019. It was in this area that a body was found floating face down by a camp owner. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Joe's Pond camp owner Vaden Cobb walks on his porch on June 19, 2019, while authorities investigate an apparent drowning near Cobb's camp. Cobb discovered the body of a man, later identified as John Allen, floating face down about 30 feet from his shoreline. (Photo by Dana Gray)
CALEX Director Michael Wright talks with Vermont State Trooper David Upson on the shore of Joe's Pond on June 19, 2019, near the location where the body of St. Johnsbury resident John Allen was found floating in the water. (Photo by Dana Gray)
This file photo from June 19, 2019, shows John Allen in his kitchen with St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Lester Cleary.
John Allen, whose dead body was found floating 30 feet from shore at Joe’s Pond on June 19, 2019, had interacted with St. Johnsbury Police just hours prior to his death, prompting an internal investigation into the conduct of the officers.
Vermont State Police and Medical Examiner Michael Wright went to the camp of Vaden Cobb on the morning of June 19 after Cobb found the body of a man face down in the water. The man was identified as John Allen, 63, of St. Johnsbury, and it was revealed that Allen, struggling with apparent paranoia, had talked with St. Johnsbury Police sergeants Lester Cleary and Aaron Rivard earlier in the morning at Allen’s home on Highland Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.