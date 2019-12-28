John Allen, whose dead body was found floating 30 feet from shore at Joe’s Pond on June 19, 2019, had interacted with St. Johnsbury Police just hours prior to his death, prompting an internal investigation into the conduct of the officers.

Vermont State Police and Medical Examiner Michael Wright went to the camp of Vaden Cobb on the morning of June 19 after Cobb found the body of a man face down in the water. The man was identified as John Allen, 63, of St. Johnsbury, and it was revealed that Allen, struggling with apparent paranoia, had talked with St. Johnsbury Police sergeants Lester Cleary and Aaron Rivard earlier in the morning at Allen’s home on Highland Avenue.

