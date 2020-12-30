Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
A Caledonia County Sheriff's Dept. cruiser is parked in Stephen Bunnell's driveway on North Avenue in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020. Capt. Bunnell was suspended from his duties at the sheriff's department on April 3, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Former police officer Sophie Patenaude speaks at the "Take His Badge — Get Sexual Predators Out Of Law Enforcement" demonstration held at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Photo By Paul Hayes)
In this file photo from March 2018, Capt. Stephen Bunnell of the Caledonia County Sheriff's Department stands outside a motel room at Maple Wood Lodge. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A drug raid in February was the beginning of the end for long-serving Northeast Kingdom law enforcement officer Stephen Bunnell.
Bunnell, 46, who was a captain and chief deputy with the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, was suspended with pay from duty in April while state police investigated allegations that he had traded money and gifts for nude photos and sex from several local women.
