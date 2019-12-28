St. Johnsbury Police say Brandon A. Delude was shot twice in the back on Elm Street as he wrestled with a gunman who had pointed a 9 mm handgun at his fiancee early Tuesday morning.

Arther S. Butler, 17, was charged by prosecutors with reckless endangerment and felony aggravated assault for allegedly shooting Delude, 24, just before 1 a.m. outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury.

