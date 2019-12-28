Year In Review: Eric Jackson Charged Again

Eric Jackson is wheeled out of Caledonia Superior Court by Capt. Steve Bunnell, of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, and defense attorney David Sleigh in June, 2015. (File photo)

A paralyzed furloughee is accused of using a wooden stick to steal his mother’s car in Lyndonville.

Eric D. Jackson, 32, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to a misdemeanor charge of vehicle operation, without the owners consent, and was released on conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.