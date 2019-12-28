Year In Review: Everett Simpson Accused Of Kidnapping NH Woman & Child

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Everett A. Simpson, 41, was arrested in January after being accused of walking away from a Northeast Kingdom drug treatment center, kidnapping a woman and her young child at a New Hampshire shopping mall and sexually assaulting her in a Vermont hotel.
Police said Simpson had just been released from jail by a St. Johnsbury court so he could enter a substance abuse treatment program at Valley Vista drug rehabilitation center in Bradford on Jan. 3, when he walked away from the facility, stole a car and later kidnapped Celia Roessler, 23, and her young child outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H., on Jan. 5.
