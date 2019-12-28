Year In Review: Favreau Sentenced

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Scott Favreau was re-sentenced in June for the murder of his foster mother, Vicki Campbell-Beer nearly 20 years-ago.
Favreau, 37, was 17-years-old when he was originally charged with first degree murder for shooting Campbell-Beer in the head with a .22 caliber rifle while the Lyndon Town School teacher corrected student papers at the kitchen table of her West Burke home on the morning of Feb. 16, 2000. In 2002, Favreau pleaded guilty by plea agreement to an amended charge of second-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of 17 years to life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.