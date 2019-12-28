The night before Valentine’s Day, a community suffered a heartbreaking loss. The main barn building at The Rocks Estate in Bethlehem, which contained a gift shop, a function room, a classroom, and the local headquarters for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, was destroyed by fire on the evening of Feb. 13.
Seven local departments responded to the fast-moving blaze, which also claimed two smaller buildings. The fire was later ruled accidental. It was a notable loss because the property is historic (listed on the National Register of Historic Places) and is a community center (hosting many weddings, events, and educational tours and programs). Ten months later, the Forest Society has not announced plans to replace the 112-year-old barn, but the 1,400-acre Rocks Estate re-opened for the Christmas tree season and held the annual Trees For Troops event in December.
