Year In Review: Fold Counselor Charged With Sex Assault

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A counselor at a faith-based residential housing program in Lyndon was accused in March of engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl and fleeing the facility with the alleged victim in the middle of the night.
Katie M. Sollars, 22, of Lafayette, Ind., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to felony charges of aggravated sexual assault — repeated, sexual assault on a child under the age of 16 and second degree unlawful restraint on a victim under the age of 18. Sollars also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.