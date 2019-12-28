FRANCONIA CHEF DETAINED: On April 11, 40-year-old Franconia chef Juan Pu was taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. Held for five weeks, he was granted bond and released on May 15, rejoining his wife Natalia Pu-Calan and children Jessica, 16, John, 14, and David, 4, in May. His legal battle will continue, with an immigration hearing expected sometime next year. Pu arrived from Guatemala over a decade ago and for the past year has been the chef at Plain Kate’s Riverside Saloon & All Ways Inn in Franconia. He was reportedly in the process of becoming a citizen when he was arrested for being “without documentation allowing him to enter and remain in the United States,” according to Border Patrol officials. Community support played a role in Pu’s release on bond. Over 1,300 people signed a Change.org petition demanding his release and almost 100 people have donated $4,060 to a Gofundme.com fundraiser to defray his legal costs.
