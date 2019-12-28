Year In Review: Fundraising Friends Focus On Meals On Wheels

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Don Beer Jr., left, Mike Labounty join Meg Burmeister, Executive Director of the NEK Council on Aging, as they accept their awards as the 2019 Humanitarian Heroes for their successful fundraising campaign held over the summer to support Meals on Wheels. (Photo Courtesy Mel Reis)
Mike Labounty and Don Beer, friends and coworkers at the Vermont Agency of Transportation, raised more than $20,000 for local Meals on Wheels deliveries in the winter and spring of 2019.
This was the second year that the two had undertaken a large and public fundraising campaign to benefit local charities. In 2018 the pair had donated to the Santa Fund, which they had benefited from as children. They raised the largest single contribution in the Santa Fund’s history — more than $14,000 in cash and 500-plus new toys. Based on the success of their first campaign they went for it again and selected the Meals on Wheels programs in St. Johnsbury and Lyndon as recipients for 2019.
