Year In Review: Gary Hale Sentenced

Gary Hale, right, apologizes to the family of Mattie Hale in Caledonia Superior Count on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. At left is defense attorney David Sleigh. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Gary W. Hale received a sentence of 2-6 years all suspended except for 30 days in jail followed by 180 days of home confinement and 12 years of probation for his conduct after the car he was driving struck and killed Lyndon resident Mattie Lynne Hale (no relation), 46, on Dec. 1 2017.

Hale, 43, pleaded no contest in May to a single count of leaving the scene of an accident — death resulting.

