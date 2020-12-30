Year In Review: Glover Girl Makes Masks For Her Entire School, More

In this file photo from October, Abbygail Warriner, a fifth grader at the Glover School, works on a mask at her family's home. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

GLOVER — On a Sunday in October, 10-year-old Abbygail Warriner, a fifth grader at the Glover School, traveled with her family and best friend to be celebrated as a Bronze Award Girl Scout for her community service during the pandemic.

The fifth grader sewed 96 masks for every student at her elementary school, as well as dozens more for the local supermarket in Barton, the C&C Market where 36 employees were given masks made by Abbygail, and other groups and organizations in need of protective face coverings, in addition to friends of her family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments