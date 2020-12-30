Year In Review: Good Samaritans Foil Armed Robbery Attempt

Police say a male who robbed Walgreens in St. Johnsbury July 25 left the area in this van.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police say a knife-wielding robber who held up the St. Johnsbury Walgreens drug store on July 25, 2020 struck again the next night, July 26, but was apprehended in the early morning of July 27 after he allegedly attempted to commit a third armed robbery in Lyndonville, only to be foiled by some good Samaritans.

Dalton L. Kraft, 24, of St. Johnsbury was arrested in Lyndon Center and charged with two counts of armed robbery. Further charges are expected in connection with the attempted robbery in Lyndonville.

