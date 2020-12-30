Year In Review: Hardwick Cop Saves Girl From Drug Overdose

Hardwick Police Det. Kevin Lehoe is pictured in this file photo from April 2015.

HARDWICK — Hardwick Police Det. Kevin Lehoe was interviewing a 15-year-old girl in her kitchen Aug. 23, 2020, when the teenager suddenly dropped to the floor and overdosed on a combination of heroin, crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

The police report stated that the girl had called police asking to speak with Det. Lehoe. When Lehoe arrived at the residence, the girl was displaying signs of drug use, so he called for Hardwick Rescue to respond and then asked the girl what she had taken. “She opened a small wooden box on her dresser and grabbed three small bags,” wrote Det. Lehoe in his report. “The bags were stamped Skull Crusher.” Bags with similar stamps are known to contain illegal drugs.

