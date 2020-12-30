ST. JOHNSBURY — The Black Bear Inn & Tavern, a building that for decades was the area’s destination for social functions, from wedding receptions to Citizen of the Year celebrations and more, was leveled May 12, 2020. Unused by owner St. Johnsbury Academy and facing substantial investment to maintain, renovate and mitigate mold issues, the decision was made to demolish the place.

The building was part of the landscape near the intersection of Hastings Hill and Railroad Street for many years. Responses to the demolition were numerous on social media. Tiffany Murray wrote, “I worked for 7 years at the Black Bear. So many wonderful memories and so many amazing people came into my life under that roof. So sad to see it torn down.”

