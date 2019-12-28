Year In Review: Hoax Leaves Derby Line Jittery On Halloween 2019

DERBY LINE — Law enforcement officers swarmed over Derby Line Village on Halloween 2019 in response to what turned out to be a hoax report of a shooting.
The incident shut down the route between downtown Derby Line and Interstate 91 at the border for hours and left everyone jittery as Halloween approached.
Dozens of law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies converged on Derby Line just after 1 p.m., closing off Caswell Avenue initially as part of a manhunt and then to investigate.
Derby Elementary School, businesses and public offices, like Community National Bank and the Derby Line Village office, closed for several hours. Residents were encouraged to stay inside behind locked doors.
The response included members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police just across the U.S.-Canadian border near Caswell Avenue in Stanstead, Quebec. RCMP officers there encouraged local residents to stay inside due to an active manhunt for a shooter.
By about 2:30 p.m., officers had reopened Caswell Avenue.
Lt. Walt Smith of the Vermont State Police said a man had reported a shooting to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, but that no shooting had occurred.
The caller gave a Caswell Avenue address, but hung up before other information could be determined.
Smith also declined to call the situation a hoax, but said they didn’t know what led to the report.
“We take every call seriously,” Smith said.
