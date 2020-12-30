Year In Review: Hostage Situation At Newport Prison Resolved Quickly

Officials dealt with a hostage-taking Tuesday at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A hostage situation at Northern State Correctional Facility on Feb. 25, 2020 lasted less than an hour and ended without any injuries, Vermont Department of Corrections announced.

One inmate wielding a hand-made plastic knife or “shank” grabbed another inmate and pulled him into a cell, locking the door and refusing to comply with staff directions, said Alan Cormier, facilities executive at DOC.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments