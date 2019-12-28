Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
David Sleigh and his client, Anitra Lahiri, leave Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday after an appearance about a search warrant of her phone for explicit photos and videos with two former students at LI. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
David Sleigh and his client, Anitra Lahiri, leave Caledonia County Superior Court on Monday after an appearance about a search warrant of her phone for explicit photos and videos with two former students at LI. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
State Police said a former Lyndon Institute teacher had sex multiple times with one of her 17-year-old male students at a Lyndonville apartment and in her classroom during school hours.
Anitra Lahiri, 44, of Bethlehem, N.H., pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court in January to three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of providing indecent material to a minor.
