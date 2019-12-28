Year In Review: Lisa Warren Appointed Judge

Caledonia County State's Attorney Lisa Warren in her office in St. Johnsbury on Sept. 30, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Gov. Phil Scott appointed Caledonia County State’s Attorney Lisa Warren to the Vermont Superior Court bench in October.

Warren replaced retired Superior Court Judge Dennis Pearson and was assigned to the judiciary’s north region to sit in courts in the Northeast Kingdom and Washington County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.