DERBY — Willie Johnston left his home in Salem, Vt. at the age of 11 and followed his father off to serve in the Civil War.
Johnston was the only drummer in his division of the 3rd Vermont infantry to keep his drum during the Seven Days Retreat in the Peninsula Campaign in 1862, when most of the troops dropped their weapons and other gear in the retreat. He was asked to play his drum to help the Army revive its spirits after that defeat.
As the story goes, President Lincoln recommended the boy for the Medal of Honor. Union War Secretary Edwin Stanton presented the medal to Johnston on Sept. 16, 1863, making him the youngest, at 13, to earn it.
Colin Carter, of Derby Line, made it his mission to recognize Willie Johnston. He worked hard during the winter of 2019 to raise funds for a monument, with the help of Derby selectmen.
The monument was unveiled in a solemn ceremony at Derby’s monument park in Derby Center on Sept. 26, 2019.
Johnston and his story is told in detail in the book “Willie Went To War” by Marius B. Peladeau, with research from well-known local Civil War historian and author Tony O’Connor.
One of the interesting side stories is that Willie and his family lived in a town that no longer exists. Salem town was originally located next to the town of Derby, and was annexed by Derby in March 1881.
