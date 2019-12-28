Year In Review: Littleton Regional Healthcare Pulls Out Of North Country Healthcare

Littleton Regional Healthcare (File Photo)

In February, Littleton Regional Healthcare announced its intent to pull out of North Country Healthcare, the four-hospital affiliation formed in 2015 to increase efficiencies, reduce health care delivery costs for the region’s residents and improve the quality of health care.

The withdrawal ended up in a lawsuit and counter-suit and was formally completed in September.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.