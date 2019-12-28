Year In Review: Man Shot At Moose River Drive Apartments

The scene of a Jan. 18, 2019, shooting at the Moose River apartments on Moose River Drive in St. Johnsbury. Two state police troopers were keeping guard at the property, just outside the unit at 159 Moose River where the early morning shooting was reported. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

State Police began investigating a shooting at the Moose River Drive apartment complex in St. Johnsbury that occurred shortly after midnight on Jan. 18.

State Police reported John Brown, 32, of St. Johnsbury, was shot in the torso and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., where he was reported to be in good condition.

