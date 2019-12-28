Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
ST. JOHNSBURY — Local and state police, joined by off-duty sheriff’s deputies, converged on the area of 170 Pearl St. on July 31, 2019, after it was reported that a man had been shot inside a second-floor apartment and the man responsible had left, but was possibly still in the area.
Police officers clad in protective vests roamed the area in search of the shooter. There were reports of sightings near the apartment building. Capt. Stephen Bunnell, of the Caledonia County Sheriff’s Department, and St. Johnsbury Police Sgt. Aaron Rivard cautiously approached a nearby residence on Railroad Street based on a report that a person was hiding beneath a vehicle. They found no one hiding there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.