Year In Review: Marty’s 1st Stop Stops Selling Tobacco

Cashier Lisa Hodgdon assists Joy Bissette, of Danville, with a purchase at Marty's 1st Stop on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Behind Hodgdon is a shelf stocked with tobacco products. Store owner Marty Beattie decided in September when his inventory of tobacco products is out, he will no longer stock those products. (Photo by Dana Gray)
DANVILLE — Marty’s 1st Stop went tobacco-free in September 2019.
Store owner Marty Beattie decided the store would cease selling tobacco products for the safety of his staff and to avoid the hassle of dealing with the state’s recent law to raise the minimum age for tobacco use from 18 to 21.
