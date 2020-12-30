Year In Review: McIndoe Falls Academy Trustees Create Food Help Program Amid Pandemic

McIndoe Falls Academy trustees Jen Crown, left, and Claudia Heisholt helped begin a food program to assist town residents during the pandemic. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

McINDOE FALLS — Where books once lined the small private library at the long-shuttered McIndoe Falls Academy, shelves held provisions to help town residents weather the uncertainties brought about by the ongoing pandemic.

At the start of the coronavirus crisis, Claudia Heisholt, a trustee of the Academy and wife of the town clerk, Benjamin Heisholt, contacted another new trustee, Jen Crown, and said, “We have to do something.”

